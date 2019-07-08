Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer: ECB should mull curbing low interest period

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said in a newspaper interview with Allgemeine Zeitung, the European Central Bank’s low-interest rate policy duration should be reassessed.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“At the same time, one has to look for the future at whether the low-interest rate phase should not, nonetheless, be curbed a bit.”

“Because the effect of these low-interest rates is problematic, among other things because people with conventional savings deposits - including many in Germany - do not benefit from them.”

“And when yields are so low, capital flows out of Europe. That is why we must ensure we continue to have leeway in monetary policy, but at the same time make monetary policy sustainable and very sensible. That is now a task for Christine Lagarde.”