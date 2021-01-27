Germany's Altmaier: German economy to regain pre-crisis level in second half of 2022

With the coronavirus lockdown coming to an end in Germany, many sectors will grow quickly, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Altmaier further noted that they expect the German economy to regain its pre-crisis level by the second half of next year.
"Now is not the time to talk in public about easing restrictions," the minister added. "We must stick with restrictions in coming weeks to suppress the virus."
Market reaction
These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 1.6% on a daily basis at 13,648. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was losing 0.45% at 1.2105.
