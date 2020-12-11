Germany’s Altmaier: COVID-19 lockdown will be extended

“The COVID-19 lockdown will be extended,” Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement on Friday.

The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg confirmed that the government and the states will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss new virus measures.

This comes after Germany reported 29,875 record daily coronavirus cases, with nearly 600 deaths on Friday.

EUR/USD turns negative

EUR/USD came under fresh selling pressure on the renewed virus concerns and ECB policymaker Villeroy’s comments on the euro exchange rate.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2116, losing 0.14% on the day.