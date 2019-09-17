Germany: ZEW likely to show some improvement – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities suggest that markets are looking for a small improvement in the September German ZEW survey, but they think that there may be some further weakness to come, particularly for the current situation as the reality of a technical recession takes hold.

Key Quotes

“We look for the current situation to slip from -13.5 to -15.5 (mkt -13.0), and for expectations to fall from -44.1 to -44.5 (mkt -37.8). There are also several ECB speakers today, with Villeroy at both 10:40am and 5:30pm BST, Lane at 5:45pm, and Coeuré at 6:10pm.”