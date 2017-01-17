Germany: ZEW had a little perceptible impact - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the German ZEW had a little perceptible impact as the January reading saw improvement, more in the assessment of the current situation (77.3 from 63.5 and 65.0 median guesstimates in the Bloomberg survey) than in expectations (16.6 from 13.8 and 18.4 median).

Key Quotes

“The final estimate of Germany's December CPI will be released tomorrow. It is expected to confirm the 1.7% preliminary estimate, and is a timely reminder ahead of the ECB meeting of the challenges of a one-zone fits all monetary policy.”