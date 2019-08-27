Germany: Q2 GDP details hint a "technical" but no "severe recession" – Deutsche Bank

According to Deutsche Bank’s analysis team, today's 2nd release confirmed the preliminary reading of the German Q2 GDP growth of -0.1% qoq and corrected for the lower number of working days it was up 0.4% while domestic demand rose a healthy 0.5% qoq.
“Net trade subtracted a 0.5 pp from Q2 GDP growth with exports falling a hefty 1.3% qoq while imports decreased by 0.3% qoq.”
“Capex investment picked up by 0.6% qoq (Q1: 1.4%) while construction investments were down 1.0% qoq (Q1: 2.5%), partly a payback for the weather-related surge in Q1.”
“In H1 the German government sector recorded a surplus of EUR 45.3 bn (or 2.7% of GDP). That said, it is important to note that these figures are preliminary and have only limited informative value for the overall 2019 budget results.”
“Yesterday's sharper than expected drop in the ifo climate index was part of a row of negative sentiment and hard data, particularly for manufacturing. This supports our expectation that GDP will shrink by around ¼% qoq in Q3, pushing the German economy into a "technical recession".”
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour. US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.