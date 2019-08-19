Germany preparing fiscal stimulus measures as contingency in event of a crisis

According to the latest headlines crossing the newswires, Germany is reportedly preparing to introduce fiscal stimulus measures as a contingency in the event of a crisis. The main trigger for further stimulus is said to be risks to the job market, per LiveSquawk.

The EUR/USD pair is rising modestly on these headlines and was last up 0.18% on the day at 1.1108.

Over the weekend, "If we have a debt level in Germany in relation to economic output that is below 60%, then this is the strength we have to counter a crisis with full force," Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters.