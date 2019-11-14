Analysts at TD Securities note that the German GDP surprised to the upside at +0.1% q/q for Q3 (market -0.1%), managing to avoid a technical recession.

“Q2 was revised down a touch though, from -0.1% to -0.2%. The details show increases across government spending, consumption, and exports in Q3, but the decline in business investment was large enough to counter most of those gains.”