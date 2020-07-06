Germany IFO: About 25% of firms fear for survival due to the coronavirus crisis

Germany’s influential IFO said on Monday, about one fifth (21%) of the German companies see their survival threatened by the coronavirus crisis.

Additional quotes

“Travel agents, hotels and restaurants are particularly concerned.”

“We could see a wave of insolvencies in the coming months.”

Market reaction

The shared currency is unperturbed by the above report, as EUR/USD continue to trade solidly bid amid a risk-on rally in the Asian stocks that dull the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar.

EUR/USD closes in on the 1.13 handle, up 0.40% on the day.