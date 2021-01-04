Germany: Government, states agree on extending lockdown until January 31 – Bild

The German government and states have agreed on extending the coronavirus lockdown until the end of January, Reuters reported on Monday, citing German newspaper Bild.

Earlier in the day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said that there were 9,847 confirmed infections and 302 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to make an official announcement after meeting with state leaders on Tuesday.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having an impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 1.3% on a daily basis at 13,896.