German ZEW expectations to show a small decline to 9.5 – Danske Bank

German ZEW expectations to show a small decline to 9.5 – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Today, German ZEW expectations data is the major economic release from the Eurozone and overall, analysts at Danske Bank expect the ZEW expectations to show a small decline to 9.5.
Key Quotes
“In August, the figure dropped to 10.0, due to weaker exports and the growing scandal in Germany's automobile sector. Together with the appreciating euro's pressure on exports, this could cause economic sentiment to deteriorate. However, both business expectations (Ifo) and German PMIs increased in August, signalling still increasing optimism on the part of business.”
“The Central Bank of Hungary will hold its monetary policy meeting today, where it might expand liquidity further by lowering the cap of the three-month deposit and/or cutting the O/N interest rate, despite inflation starting to pick up recently.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.