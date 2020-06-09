German Trade Surplus shrinks to EUR3.2 billion in April, as exports slump 24%

According to the latest data released by Destatis, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office, on Tuesday, the country’s Trade Surplus narrowed further to EUR3.2 billion in April vs. EUR10 billion expected and EUR12.8 billion last.
Seasonally adjusted April imports fell by 16.5% vs. -16.0% expected and -5.1% previous, the office said.
Meanwhile, exports plunged by 24.0% in April vs. -15.6% expected and -11.8% seen in March. The March figure was the steepest drop since current records began in 1990, as the coronavirus crisis reduced demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy,
About German Trade Balance
The Trade Balance released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value shows a trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the EUR. If a steady demand in exchange for German exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the EUR.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Euro with Germany Trade Balance
FX implications
EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.1300, largely unfazed by the massive German exports slump. At the moment, the main currency pair trades flat at 1.1290, having hit a low of 1.1284.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.13 amid weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, within range. German exports plunged by 24% in April, worse than expected. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD clings to 1.27 as the UK plans loosening the lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.27, stable. The UK is considering loosening the lockdown amid improving coronavirus statistics. Brexit talks remain stuck and the dollar is trying to recover.
Gold: Sellers continue to lurk above $1700, focus shifts to Fed
XAU bears fight back control amid renewed USD demand. The choppy trading seen in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the US dollar price-action, with a cautious market tone reviving the haven demand for the buck and eventually downing the USD-sensitive gold
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.