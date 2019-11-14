German Prelim GDP expands +0.1% in Q3 vs. -0.1% expected – EUR/USD regains 1.1000

German GDP arrives at +0.1% QoQ in Q3 vs. -0.1% expected.

German GDP stands at +1.0% YoY in Q3 vs. +0.9% expected.

The German economy expanded by 0.1% QoQ in the third quarter of 2019 and outpaced expectations of -0.1%, the preliminary report by Destatis showed this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the yearly rate grew by 1.0% in Q3 as compared to the previous reading of 0.0%, but bettered market expectations of 0.9% expansion.

The shared currency bounced-off monthly lows on positive surprise delivered by the German growth numbers, with EUR/USD back above the 1.10 handle.

About German Prelim GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better than expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).