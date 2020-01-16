German industry stuck in recession, no signs of bottoming out – Germany’s BDI

According to Germany’s powerful BDI industry association, German economic growth is seen at 0.5% in 2020 while calendar-adjusted is projected at 0.1%.

German industry is stuck in recession and that there are no signs for bottoming out in the sector, the German body added.

The poor German projections fail to hurt the EUR bulls, as EUR/USD trades better bid just ahead of the 1.1150 level, having hit a low of 1.1145.