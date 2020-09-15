German Health Minister: Germany will secure more COVID-19 vaccines than population

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that Germany will secure more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the population size because they don't know whether the vaccine candidate will succeed.

"Antigen tests will be part of our COVID-19 testing strategy," the minister added, as reported by Reuters.

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX Index was up 0.32% on the day at 13,236. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.25% at 1.1898.