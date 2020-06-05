German Factory Orders plunge 25.8% MoM in April vs. -19.7% exp, EUR/USD unfazed

German Factory Orders plunged by 25.8% MoM in April.

On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders plummet 36.6% in April.

EUR/USD shrugs off devastating German Factory data.

The German Factory Orders collapsed in April, suggesting that the manufacturing contraction in Europe’s largest economy is deepening due to coronavirus-led tumbling demand.

Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -25.8% on the month vs. -19.7% expected and -15.6% last, the latest data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

On an annualized basis, Germany’s Industrial Orders plummeted 36.6% in the fourth month of 2020 vs. -16.0% previous and -7.4% expectations.

