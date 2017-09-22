German election: exit polls due shortly, far-right party expected to do well

German election: exit polls due shortly, far-right party expected to do wellBy Ivan Delgado
At 6pm German time, with all German election polls closed, we will get the first exit polls with an estimate of seat projections.
Predictions seem to point towards a rise of Germany's far-right party, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) -, expected to win seats in the Bundestag for the first time in 50 years.
According to the Independent UK: "Surveys show the populist Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party comfortably taking third place in the election, with a noticeable upward trend continuing into the last week of the campaign. Angela Merkel is expected to be easily returned as Chancellor for the third election straight with a predicted 34 per cent over the vote, with her main rivals – and current grand coalition partners – the centre-left SPD set to poll a dismal 21 per cent."
