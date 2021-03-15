GE Stock Price Forecast: General Electric Company rebounds after fallout from Analyst Day

- NYSE:GE gained 2.53% on Friday, outpacing the broader markets on a mixed trading day.
- General Electric had mixed results from its Analyst Day showing.
- The previously resurgent stock was slapped with some analyst downgrades following the presentation.
NYSE:GE had spent most of the past year resurrecting itself from years of poor company decision making and lagging stock performance. From Tuesday to Thursday, shares dropped 14% for its largest falloff in the past eleven months. On Friday, General Electric rebounded and added 2.53% and closed the trading session at $12.58, despite an unsettled day for the broader markets in general. Even though General Electric has received increased coverage due to its improved performance, the stock has still barely outpaced the benchmark S&P 500 index over the past 52-weeks.
General Electric has had a tough week to say the least. First, it announced a deal to combine GECAS, its aircraft leasing arm, to AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in a $30 billion agreement. Next, General Electric proposed a 1 to 8 reverse stock split which caught much of Wall Street and its shareholders off guard. While reverse stock splits are usually seen in a negative light, CEO Larry Culp has aspirations of rejoining the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it was removed in 2018. The move could also symbolize that Culp believes GE is ready to move forward with rapid growth in the near future.
GE Stock dividend
Several analysts were quick to downgrade their ratings of General Electric’s stock following the deal and announcement. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlaise actually raised her price target to $14, but her rating remained a hold, showing little upside from its current trading levels. J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa remained neutral and doubled down on his $5 price target, while Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn downgraded GE to perform from outperform.
