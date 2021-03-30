GE Stock News: General Electric Company falls despite securing another international contract

- NYSE:GE dipped by 0.31% amidst another turbulent start to the trading week.
- A big name global investment fund reveals it has taken a significant stake in the industrial conglomerate.
- General Electric signs another big international deal, this time in Nepal.
NYSE:GE has seen a dynamic shift in retail investor sentiment over the past year, as the executive group led by CEO Lawrence Culp have worked hard to reverse the direction of the industrial conglomerate. On Monday, General Electric fell by 0.31% to close the trading session at $12.95 amidst another shaky day for the broader markets. Things have been choppy for General Electric since the calendar flipped to 2021, and although the stock is still trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, shares have been on a downwards trajectory since numerous Wall Street analyst downgrades earlier this month.
General Electric was a large part of an institutional investing firm’s success in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Longleaf Global Partners Fund revealed it had taken a significant position with GE’s stock. The fund revealed that General Electric was one of the two best performers of its holdings, after more than doubling off of its March 2020 lows of $5.48. Despite some recent bearish outlooks from Wall Street analysts, Longleaf Global Partners are confident that General Electric can continue to perform well as the global economy slowly reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic.
GE Stock chart
General Electric also announced on Monday that it had secured another international contract through its Grid Solutions arm in Nepal. The agreement will allow General Electric to upgrade three gas-insulated substations, from 220 kilovolts to 400 kilovolts. This is welcome news for GE who had struggled in both its aviation and grid solutions branches throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent deals from both arms should have shareholders feeling optimistic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
