GE Stock Forecast: General Electric Co gains momentum on a major analyst upgrade

- NYSE:GE added 4.66% on Tuesday alongside a broader market rally that saw the Dow’s best day in three months.
- A Bank of America analyst upgraded General Electric on some serious 2021 tailwinds.
- GE Healthcare won the award for the 2020 Global Company of the Year.
NYSE:GE has continued to claw its way back to relevance in 2021 after years of bleeding through its cash reserves. On Tuesday, General Electric gained 4.66% to close the trading session at $11.24 as the broader markets rebounded after a week of uncertainty from the r/WallStreetBets standoff. With the surge on Tuesday, GE is once again trading over its 50-day moving average and is now within reach of eclipsing its 52-week high price of $13.26, which the stock has not seen since before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, General Electric received a nice upgrade from an analyst at Bank of America, which raised his price target for the iconic American company to $14. The analyst, Andrew Orbin, cited significant tailwinds for 2021 which include an emphasis on renewable energies, a rebound of the commercial aviation industry, as well as strong guidance for between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion in free cash flow. The $14 price target from Orbin represents a 25% premium on the closing price from Tuesday.
GE stock price forecast
General Electric’s healthcare division received a well-deserved honour recently as it was named the 2020 Global Company of the Year. The award is specifically for GE’s global healthcare command centers that support regional med-tech solutions, particularly during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. While General Electric is not usually noted or its healthcare branch, it should be good news to shareholders that the company’s other divisions are doing well at a time where the aviation department is slumping.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.