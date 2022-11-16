- Retail Sales in the United States registered their largest gains in eight months, bolstering the US Dollar.
- UK’s inflation data and Bank of England speakers kept the GBP from falling.
- GBPUSD Price Analysis: Once it breaks 1.2029, it could test the 200-DMA; otherwise, it could drop to 1.1647.
The GBPUSD climbed following the release of mixed US economic data from the United States, while also a slew of Bank of England (BoE) Governors crossed newswires after a red-hot UK CPI report. At the time of writing, the GBPUSD is trading at 1.1888, registering gains of 0.16% after hitting a daily high of 1.1941.
US Retail Sales showed consumer spending increased
US stocks are trading in the red after a solid US Retail Sales report. The US Department of Commerce (DoC) reported that sales grew the most in eight months, with readings hitting 1.3% MoM vs. 1% estimated by analysts. Digging deep into the report, Retail Sales in the control group, used to calculate Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expanded by 0.7% MoM vs. 0.3% foreseen.
Even though inflation data in the United States showed signs that an era of elevated prices could end, consumer resilience proves otherwise. Instead, Federal Reserve officials could be forced to continue its aggressive tightening, although they expressed a desire to slow the pace of tightening conditions,
Further US data revealed during the day saw Industrial Production (IP) plunging from September’s 0.1% to -0.1% MoM, below estimates of a 0.2% increase.
Of late, two Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers crossed wires. New York Fed President John Williams said that price stability is essential for the US economy to function well. Later, the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank wants to see the economy slow, so they can get inflation down. She added that “Pausing is not part of the discussion” and foresees the Federal Funds rate (FFR) to peak at around 4.75% - 5.25%.
UK inflation breaks above 11%, pressuring the BoE
On the UK front, the Consumer Price Index for October jumped 11.1% YoY, smashing estimates of 10.7%, reported the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Notably, the inflation report comes one day before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils the Autumn Budget, which is expected to show a “fiscally responsible” government under the new Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak.
Following the release of the UK inflation report, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Baily said that inflation is reflecting a series of supply shocks. However, he added that those shocks are beginning to fade and noted that the central bank would raise rates further. In the meantime, the BoE’s newest member Swati Dhingra said the UK could get into a much deeper recession if rates continue to rise.
After a busy economic docket, the GBPUSD continued its uptrend, though stalled at around 1.1900. the major bias is neutral-to-upwards, though if it reclaims the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2237, that could pave the way for further gains.
GBPUSD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBPUSD’s unable to recapture 1.2000 exposes the pair to selling pressure. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows buyers’ momentum stills, November’s 15 inverted hammer candlestick with a long upper shadow showed signs of some liquidations. However, a renewed push above the weekly high at 1.2029 could motivate buyers to engage on the GBPUSD’s way toward the 200-day EMA. On the flip side, GBPUSD key support levels are 1.1800, followed by the 100-day EMA at 1.1647.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD falls below 1.0400 after US data
EURUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.0400 in the American session on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment despite the upbeat US Retail Sales data seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBPUSD declines below 1.1850 as BOE Governor Bailey speaks
GBPUSD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below 1.1850. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that they were seeing signs that supply chain shock was starting to fade.
Gold retreats toward $1,770 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price climbed to a daily high of $1,785 during the European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day on Wednesday. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAUUSD stays on the back foot and declines toward $1,770.
Terra’s Luna Classic price hints at a 20% explosive move soon
Luna Classic price remains lull while the bullish momentum continues to surge. This development suggests that LUNC could trigger a 20% upswing soon.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.