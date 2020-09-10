- GBP/USD struggles to keep pullbacks from six-week low.
- European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič rushes to meet UK's Michael Gove after Internal Market Bill threatens Brexit treaty.
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warns the British government over plans to break the Good Friday treaty.
- Risk-tone remains sluggish even as traders expect an upbeat economic forecast from the ECB.
GBP/USD attempts recovery from intraday low of 1.2976 to 1.2997 while heading into Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July the previous day after the US dollar stepped back from one-month high. However, cautious moves ahead of the key Brexit talks in London and the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB) probe the buyers.
IMB versus WAB...
With the UK’s Internal Market Bill (IMB) crossing roads with the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), policymakers at the European Union (EU) are furious over the efforts to settle the past agreements. The same pushes them to term the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson, a wrecker, as per The Times, while rushing to England even as their Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is already in London discussing the post-divorce trade deal. The key issue is the UK’s adjustments concerning the Northern Ireland border that has been debatable for long.
Not only the EU but the US diplomats are also interested in the Brexit as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently warned Britain that breaking the Brexit treaty could imperil trade pact.
Other than the Brexit issues, the increasing numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the UK also weigh on the Pound. This pushed the Tory leader to ban social gatherings of more than six people while also making the contact tracing compulsory in pubs and other venues where people meet.
On the other hand, the US policymakers continue to jostle over the much-awaited stimulus package even as the voting on the same is likely to take place on Thursday. Ahead of that the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, as per Fox Business News, that he is hopeful over more COVID-19 aid from GOP, Democrats.
Elsewhere, market sentiment stays mostly sluggish with S&P 500 Futures turning red after bouncing off a one-month low while Asia-Pacific shares remain mixed.
Moving on, updates from London and the ECB’s monetary policy meeting announcement will be the key. The ECB is more likely to offer no change in current policies and keep forecasts mostly unchanged with expectations of an upward revision to short-term catalysts. Alternatively, odds are rolling on both the direction for the Brexit talks as the recent entry of US comments pushes the Tory government to seriously take their challenge to the EU. Also highlighting the issue are warning from the global rating agency Fitch and ex-PM John Major about the no-deal Brexit.
Hence, London is expected to gain more media space than Brussels and may weigh on the GBP/USD pair. However, the ECB is known for revealing surprises and may supersede Brexit talks in a case of any wild moves.
Also read: ECB Preview: What’s in store for EUR/USD amid upbeat forecast (leak), negative inflation and euro surge?
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond 1.3135/40 area comprising 200-bar SMA on the four-hour chart and an upward sloping trend line from July 29, buyers are less likely to be convinced. Meanwhile, a downside break of the recent low near 1.2885 will drag the quote to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14 to September 01 high, around 1.2860, before highlighting July 21 peak surrounding 1.2765.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2994
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3023
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3193
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.