AUD/USD Price Forecast: Climbs toward 0.7100, eyes on YTD high

The AUD/USD advances for the second straight day, up by 0.36% as the Greenback edges lower as US economic growth takes a toll while inflation accelerates towards the 3% threshold. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7086, poised to end the week with gains of over 0.19%.

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/USD remains upward biased after buyers pushed the exchange rate past above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.7034. Following that, they cleared 0.7050 and seem poised to challenge the 0.7100 mark.

Bullish momentum remains intact, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming higher, after bottoming near 59.34. If the index surpasses 65.00, the AUD/USD could clear the next key resistance level and eye the yearly high of 0.7147.

Conversely, if AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7000 the first support would be the February 6 daily low at 0.6897, followed by the 50-day SMA at 0.6832.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUD/USD Daily Chart