GBP/USD unable to recover from monthly lows, drops back to the 1.2700 area

- Pound consolidates weekly losses versus the US dollar.
- DXY prints fresh monthly highs, remains strong even as Wall Street rebounds.
The GBP/USD printed a fresh two day low at 1.2686 during the American session. As of writing, it is trading at 1.2700/05, down 50 pips for the day and 210 pips from the level it had a week ago. The pound remained above the weekly low it reached on Wednesday at 1.2674.
The decline took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board. The DXY climbed above 94.70, hitting the highest since July. The greenback holds onto daily gains despite the recovery in Wall Street and even as US yields decline. The Dow Jones is now up, rising 100 points while the Nasdaq gains more than 1%.
Economic data from the US came in mixed with the Durable Goods Orders report having no impact. In the UK, PM Johnson warned that more restrictions could be imposed if necessary amid the pandemic.
Regarding Brexit, the European Union told the United Kingdom that it must accept some critical demands next week if they want to make progress before the October deadline, Bloomberg reported.
A -200 pips week for GBP/USD
On a weekly basis, cable is about to post the lowest close since July, and it could be first since June below the 20-week moving average. The pound resumed the downside versus the US dollar, triggered in this case by a rally of the greenback.
On the downside, the next support is seen at 1.2650/60; a break lower would point to more losses ahead, probably toward the 1.2500 zone. On the upside, the immediate resistance is located at 1.2770 and above the critical 1.2990/1.3000 (horizontal level and the 20-day moving average).
More levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3019
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.273
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
