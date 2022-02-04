GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed

- GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top.
- Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
- BOE announced 0.25% rate hike to battle inflation, US data came in mixed.
- DXY renews 13-day low, despite firmer yields as downbeat ADP raised expectation of sour NFP, Fedspeak also weigh on greenback.
GBP/USD struggles to cheer US dollar weakness around a two-week top near 1.3600 ahead of Friday’s London open. That said, the cable pair eases from an intraday high of 1.3615 but stays positive on a day for the sixth time by the press time.
Having witnessed a stellar show of the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike, GBP/USD bulls face challenges from the UK politics and Brexit concerns as markets prepare for the monthly US jobs report. Also challenging the cable pair buyers is the bumpy technical road to the north.
“Cabinet Ministers believe there is ‘50/50’ chance that Boris Johnson will be forced out of office after four of his most senior aides quit Downing Street and his Chancellor publicly rebuked him,” said the Times while conveying political hardships for UK PM Johnson during early Friday morning in Asia.
It’s worth noting that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was cited as rebuking PM Johnson due to his claims that Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer was responsible for not prosecuting the pedophile Jimmy Savile.
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland’s halt to the checks on goods coming into the province’s ports as required under the Brexit agreement portray an escalation in the grave issue. On the same line were comments from Franziska Brantner, parliamentary state secretary in Germany's Economic Ministry, “Britain should respect post-Brexit trade rules or else face consequences,” said the German Diplomat per Reuters.
In the US, ISM Services PMI for January and Q4 Nonfarm Productivity came in strong but Factory Orders for December and Q4 Unit Labor Costs weakened the previous day. Following the data, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said, “The US Federal Reserve needs to begin raising interest rates but it is too soon to say how far or fast that process will need to go to bring inflation under control.”
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.8 basis points (bps) to 1.845%, bracing for the first weekly gain in three. Further, S&P 500 Futures rise 1.14% around 4,520 whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed of late.
Looking forward, GBP/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit and political updates for intermediate clues ahead of the US employment data for January.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher
Technical analysis
GBP/USD justifies the clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the July-December 2021 downside, as well as sustained trading beyond the 100-DMA. Also keeping the GBP/USD buyers hopeful is the firmer RSI line, not overbought, together with the MACD line that teases bulls.
That said, the quote is up for further advances towards a descending resistance line from July, close to 1.3635, as an immediate hurdle.
Alternatively, pullback moves will initially aim for the 50% Fibo. and 100-DMA, surrounding 1.3570 and 1.3510, before declining towards the latest swing low, also comprising the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, around 1.3350.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3599
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3592
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3563
|Daily SMA50
|1.3433
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.3713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3628
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3594
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle. Decentraland price set up two swing highs just below the $3 level on January 20 and February 1.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.