Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains near $4,300 with strongest annual gain

Gold price (XAU/USD) edges lower on the final trading day of 2025, trading near $4,310 per troy ounce during the European hours on Wednesday. The non-interest-bearing precious metals, including Gold lose ground as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes, released on Tuesday, indicated a deeply divided committee.

Some Federal Reserve (Fed) officials said it might be best to leave rates unchanged for a while after the committee made three rate reductions this year. However, some policymakers judged that it would likely be appropriate to stand on further rate cuts if inflation declined over time.

Gold price is on track for its strongest annual gain in 2025, up more than 64%, with the rally accelerating in late April after US President Donald Trump’s global tariff rollout. Momentum has been further supported by strong central bank buying and rising holdings in Gold-backed ETFs.

The safe-haven demand for Gold could increase over the geopolitical tensions as investors reassess fading hopes of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal following alleged strikes on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Russia said it would harden its stance in peace talks after accusing Kyiv of the attack, an allegation Kyiv rejected as baseless and aimed at derailing negotiations.

In the Middle East, Saudi air strikes in Yemen and Iran’s declaration of a “full-scale war” with the United States (US), Europe, and Israel have heightened fears of wider instability, while Trump warned of further strikes if Iran resumes rebuilding its nuclear programme.