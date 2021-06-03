GBP/USD turns positive post-UK Services PMI, refreshes session tops near 1.4185 area

- GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip and turned positive for the second straight session.
- An upward revision of the UK Services PMI added to the optimistic UK economic outlook.
- A broad-based USD strength kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the US macro data.
The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 40 pips in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.4185 region in reaction to upbeat UK Services PMI.
According to IHS Markit, the recover in the UK services sector gained further momentum in May amid the resurgent business and consumer spending in response to looser pandemic restrictions. The final UK Services PMI was revised higher to 62.9 for May from 61.8 flash estimate, which pointed to the fastest rate of output growth in 24 years. The data validated the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery and provided a modest lift to the British pound.
This comes on the back of indications that the Bank of England could raise rates well into next year, which further acted as a tailwind for the sterling and remained supportive. It is worth recalling that the BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe indicated last week that the central bank was likely to raise rates earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected. That said, a broad-based US dollar strength kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The USD found some support from growing nervousness about whether a surprisingly stronger US economic data could force the Fed to start tapering its bond-buying program sooner rather than later. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, further underpinned the buck. Apart from this, a cautious mood around the equity markets also benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment, the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's US monthly jobs report (NFP). In the meantime, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics, which might provide some trading impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4179
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4124
|Daily SMA50
|1.395
|Daily SMA100
|1.3889
|Daily SMA200
|1.3543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
