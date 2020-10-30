- GBP/USD bounces up from 1.2880 and consolidates around 1.2950.
- The pound weakened against a stronger dollar amid COVID-19 fears.
- BoE, Brexit and US elections will be the main drivers next week.
The pound sterling has returned above 1.2900 on Friday after bouncing from 10-day lows at 1.2880, to consolidate around 1.2950. The pair has settled halfway through the last weeks’ trading range, ahead of an eventful week.
BoE, coronavirus and US elections in focus next week
Cable lost ground this week, weighed by the dismal risk appetite with the second COVID-19 wave spreading through Europe and the market bracing for a contested US election next week. In this backdrop, investors have remained away from risk, which has reflected on a strong USD recovery.
With Germany and France having introduced lockdowns and regional confinements in Spain, the pressure on the UK government is mounting to implement stricter restrictions. A second lockdown is not been priced and might trigger a strong selling pressure on the GBP.
The event of the week, however, will be Bank of England’s monetary policy meeting, due next Thursday. Some analysts have anticipated an increase of the quantitative easing programme, which would have a negative impact on the pound, although the biggest shock would be the introduction of negative interest rates. This possibility, albeit unlikely, might send the pound tumbling.
Beyond that, the outcome of the US elections will undoubtedly trigger relevant price movements. The most probable outcome, Biden’s victory, is expected to have a negative pressure on the US dollar, anticipating the approval of a large stimulus package to support economic recovery. A contested election without a clear winner, however, might boost safe-haven demand and push the US dollar higher.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2954
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2984
|Daily SMA50
|1.3001
|Daily SMA100
|1.2871
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3026
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2936
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
