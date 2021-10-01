- The risk-on market sentiment struck government bond yields and the US dollar.
- UK’s IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI came at 57.1, better than expected.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI shows expansion in the overall economy, according to the ISM.
The GBP/USD is staging a recovery, trading at 1.3547, up more than a half percent during the day at the time of writing. The British pound comeback has been substantial, as it paired more than half of its losses of the last three days.
Risk-on market sentiment improvement weighed on the US dollar
Market sentiment improved throughout the New York session. US stock indices finished the week in the green. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded gains of 1.15%, 1.43%, and 0.82%, respectively. Meanwhile, the US T-bond yields fell for the second day in a row, with the 10-year benchmark note falling short of 1.50%. In the same tenor, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s performance against six rivals, closed at 94.07, lost 0.20%.
During the European session, the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and IHS Markit Economics released the situation in the UK manufacturing sector (PMI). The figure rose to 57.1, better than 56.3 foreseen by analysts. Despite the superb reading, Rob Dobson, Director of HIS Markit, commented that “production growth is severely impacted by the ongoing strain across supply chains and, with demand far exceeding supply, the inevitable result has been higher prices, which will ultimately hurt the pockets of consumers.”
Across the pond, the Fed’s favorite figure for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index for August, heightened by 3.6% on a year-over-year basis, as foreseen.
Moreover, the Consumer Confidence released by the University of Michigan rose to 72.8 more than 71 foreseen. Although it remained near pandemic lows, American citizens are somewhat more optimistic about current economic conditions.
Additionally, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September rose to 61.1, better than the 59.6 expected by analysts.
“Manufacturing performed well for the 16th straight month, with demand, consumption, and inputs registering monthly growth, despite continuing unprecedented obstacles and ever-increasing demand. Panelists’ companies and their supply chains continue to struggle to meet demand due to difficulties in hiring and a clear cycle of labor turnover, as workers opt for more attractive job opportunities,” ISM Chair Timothy Fiore said.
In the UK’s docket, medium to high-tier economic data is absent in the next week. On the other hand, the American economic docket will feature the US ISM Services PMI for September to be released on Tuesday. Further, on Wednesday, the ADP Employment for September could prelude how the Nonfarm Payrolls reading could be once it is released on Friday.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3547
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.3474
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3723
|Daily SMA50
|1.3776
|Daily SMA100
|1.3878
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3416
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3752
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD soars to 1.3550, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades around 1.3550 up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD has a solid base after the quick recovery
What goes down, must come up – after gold tumbled down toward $1,700, it bounced quickly and is trading above $1,750 at the time of writing. The better market mood has pushed the dollar lower, and the precious metal is benefiting from the dollar's decline.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
Wake Up Wall Street: Friday feeling flees as more losses on the cards
Equity markets remain cautious despite another slew of losses for the main indices on Thursday to close out September and the quarter.