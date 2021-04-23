GBP/USD trims a part of intraday gains, still well bid around 1.3870-75 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD regained positive traction on Friday and stalled its recent slide from multi-week tops.
  • The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the USD was seen as a key factor lending support.
  • The British pound got an additional boost following the release of upbeat UK PMI prints for April.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and retreated few pips from daily tops. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3870-75 region, still up over 0.30% for the day.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous four and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.

The market now seems convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary and have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This was evident from the fact that the USD bulls largely shrugged off Thursday's upbeat US Jobless Claims data and a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.

The British pound got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected UK flash PMI prints for April. The preliminary estimate indicated that business activity in both manufacturing and services sector expanded more than anticipated in the current month. This, in turn, allowed the GBP/USD pair to snap three consecutive days of the losing streak.

Despite the supporting factors, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and stalled just ahead of the 1.3900 round-figure mark. Some cross-driven effect stemming from a fresh leg up in the EUR/GBP seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing and Services PMI prints later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3875
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3811
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3729
Daily SMA200 1.3391
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3949
Previous Daily Low 1.3824
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3745
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3667
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3996
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4043

 

 

EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline

EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3850 despite upbeat UK data

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3850 despite upbeat UK data

GBP/USD is off the highs, falling back towards 1.3850, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat UK Retail Sales and PMIs amid Brexit jitters. The US dollar's sell-off helps limit the downside. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels

Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.

Read more

XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned

XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.

Gold News

Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs

Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs

Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out. 

Read more

