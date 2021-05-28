GBP/USD trades with modest losses below 1.4200 mark, downside seems limited

- GBP/USD edged lower on Friday and eroded a part of the previous day’s strong gains.
- Rising US bond yields revived the USD demand and exerted some downward pressure.
- The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments helped limit losses.
- The market focus will remain glued to the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early part of the European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.4185-80 region, down nearly 0.15% for the day.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.4200 round-figure mark and witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand and forced the GBP/USD pair to erode a part of the previous day's strong positive move.
The USD found some support from a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by reports that US President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022. The coming supply of government debt stoked fears about rising inflationary pressures, which might force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy.
That said, a combination of supporting factors held traders from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the GBP/USD pair. On Thursday, the Bank of England's MPC member Gertjan Vlieghe indicated that the central bank could raise rates well into next year if there is a smooth transition from furlough and the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.
This comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic amid the gradual easing of lockdown measures. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said there is nothing in the data currently to delay the plan to end restrictions fully on June 21. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the British pound.
Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release the core PCE Price Index later during the early North American session, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.419
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.4208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4064
|Daily SMA50
|1.3919
|Daily SMA100
|1.3866
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
