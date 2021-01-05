GBP/USD to revisit the 1.3540/1.3483 September and early December highs – Commerzbank

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on the first trading day of 2021 and retreated over 160 pips from the 1.3700 mark, or fresh 32-month tops. The cable was last seen trading around 1.3570 and analysts at Commerzbank expect to see a dive towards 1.3540/1.3483 as negative divergence points to a possible retracement lower.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD nearly reached the 1.3712 February 2018 low by so far rising to 1.3705 before forming a key day reversal yesterday. Since the 1.3705 high has also been accompanied by negative divergence on the daily RSI we expect the 1.3540/1.3483 September and early December highs to be revisited. Further down sit the 1.3350 late December low, the 1.3189 December 21 low and also the 1.3135 December trough.”
“Only a rise above 1.3712 on a daily chart closing basis would push the 1.3836 February 2016 low to the fore. Longer-term, the 2018 peak at 1.4377 is being targeted.”
“Overall, upside pressure should be maintained while the cable remains above its December low at 1.3135.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.