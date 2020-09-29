GBP/USD has been attempting to recover in response to reports on Brexit progress. Rising UK coronavirus cases and US political uncertainty may also weigh on the pair, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
More – GBP/USD: The outperformer toward the day of true Brexit – MUFG
Key quotes
“‘We only go into the tunnel if there is going to be light at the end of it’ – the words of EU officials pour cold water on hopes for an imminent breakthrough in Brexit talks and may limit any pound gains. The Guardian's Jennifer Rankin's sources serve as a reality check to more hopeful talk earlier in the day. A ‘tunnel’ is EU terminology for intense talks aimed to produce a final agreement.”
“There is a dearth of positive coronavirus developments of late. PM Boris Johnson is considering slapping additional restrictions to curb COVID-19, especially in northern England. The rising number of cases and economic hardship are now joined by political issues. A group of Conservative Party ‘rebels’ led by Steve Baker is trying to limit the government's powers. PM Johnson's struggles with the virus also weigh on sterling.”
“President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are set to clash in the first presidential debate late on Tuesday. The occupant of the White House is considered a better debater, and he would need all his skills to help him narrow the gap in the polls. Uncertainty about the elections – and Trump's hint he may not guarantee a smooth transition – are weighing on markets and supporting the safe-haven dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.