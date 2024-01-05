GBP/USD tests a new high for 2024 at 1.2771 post-NFP blitz

- The Pound Sterling climbed over the Greenback after markets surged in the NFP aftermath.
- US jobs additions easily cleared expectations, but revisions loom ahead.
- US data dominates Friday, UK looks ahead to GDP and output figures next Friday.
The GBP/USD climbed into a new high for the year at 1.2771 after markets broadly went risk-on after the US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data release surged above median forecasts, adding 216K new jobs in December. The NFP print handily trounced market expectations of 170K. Still, November saw a steep revision from 199K to 173K, with even further revisions to October’s already-revised 150K, bringing it down to just 105K.
Despite revisions continuing to plague key datasets, markets surged on the NFP forecast-beater, pushing the US Dollar broadly lower and sending the Pound Sterling to a new 2024 high.
US Average Hourly Earnings for the year through December also beat expectations, climbing from 4.0% to 4.1% versus the forecast tick down to 3.9%, and the US Unemployment Rate also beat the street, holding steady at 3.7% against the forecast increase to 3.8%.
See More: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 216,000 in December vs. 170,000 expected
Earlier Friday, UK Halifax Housing Prices rebounded for the annualized fourth quarter, climbing 1.7% after the previous quarter’s -0.8% backslide (revised up slightly from -1.0%). UK data was strictly low-impact and barely moved the needle as markets were bracing for NFP at the time.
Coming up next week will be BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales on Tuesday, and then a clear data docket from the UK until next Friday’s Manufacturing & Industrial Production, as well as UK GDP figures.
US data will again feature heavily next week, with US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December printing on Thursday, as well as Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January both printing on Friday.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.94%
|0.04%
|0.66%
|1.44%
|2.51%
|1.12%
|0.94%
|EUR
|-0.80%
|-0.74%
|-0.14%
|0.65%
|1.57%
|0.34%
|0.09%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.74%
|0.63%
|1.38%
|2.54%
|1.08%
|0.82%
|CAD
|-0.66%
|0.10%
|-0.45%
|0.76%
|1.85%
|0.45%
|0.25%
|AUD
|-1.46%
|-0.66%
|-1.42%
|-0.80%
|0.90%
|-0.34%
|-0.57%
|JPY
|-2.55%
|-1.57%
|-2.45%
|-1.67%
|-0.90%
|-1.24%
|-1.67%
|NZD
|-1.14%
|-0.34%
|-1.09%
|-0.47%
|0.32%
|1.23%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|-0.88%
|-0.09%
|-0.83%
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|1.62%
|0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
It’s been a down-then-up week for the Pound Sterling, kicking off 2024 with broad gains against the majority of the GBP’s major currency peers. As markets wind down towards the Friday closing bell, the Poun Sterling finds itself up over two and a half percent against the Yen this week, with a 1.4% gain against the Aussie and 1.1% against the Kiwi as the Antipodeans slump.
The only contender taking wind out of the GBP’s sails was the US Dollar itself, keeping mostly flat on the week and strapping the GBP/USD to a tight range around the 1.2700 handle.
GBP/USD bids remain constrained within easy reach of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and a rough near-term consolidation range is baking into the daily candlesticks.
GBP/USD Hourly Chart
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2677
|Daily SMA50
|1.2531
|Daily SMA100
|1.2448
|Daily SMA200
|1.2536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.