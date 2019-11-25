GBP/USD technical charts: Failed breakout vs impending golden cross

- The failed breakout on GBP/USD's daily chart is painting a bearish picture.
- The daily chart also shows an impending golden cross, a bullish development.
- The latter is a lagging indicator and often traps buyers on the wrong side of the market.
GBP/USD's daily chart is reporting conflicting technical signals.
To start with, the pair fell 0.58% on Friday, invalidating a bull flag breakout - a continuation pattern - confirmed on Nov. 19. A failed breakout is widely considered a powerful bearish signal.
Even so, some technical traders may be reluctant to sell, as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages look set to produce a golden crossover in the next couple of days. A golden cross is a sign of long-term bull market, according to technical analysis theory.
In reality, however, it is a lagging indicator and often marks interim tops. Hence, the failed flag breakout takes precedence over the impending golden cross. Put simply, the probability of the pair falling to levels below 1.28 is high. Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2846.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2846
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2821
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
