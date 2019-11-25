GBP/USD technical charts: Failed breakout vs impending golden cross

  • The failed breakout on GBP/USD's daily chart is painting a bearish picture. 
  • The daily chart also shows an impending golden cross, a bullish development. 
  • The latter is a lagging indicator and often traps buyers on the wrong side of the market. 

GBP/USD's daily chart is reporting conflicting technical signals. 

To start with, the pair fell 0.58% on Friday, invalidating a bull flag breakout - a continuation pattern - confirmed on Nov. 19. A  failed breakout is widely considered a powerful bearish signal. 

Even so, some technical traders may be reluctant to sell, as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages look set to produce a golden crossover in the next couple of days. A golden cross is a sign of long-term bull market, according to technical analysis theory. 

In reality, however, it is a lagging indicator and often marks interim tops. Hence, the failed flag breakout takes precedence over the impending golden cross. Put simply, the probability of the pair falling to levels below 1.28 is high. Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2846. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2846
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2881
Daily SMA50 1.2675
Daily SMA100 1.2478
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2929
Previous Daily Low 1.2821
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2754
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.297
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3012

 

 

