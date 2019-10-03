GBP/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 100-hour EMA, 9-day-old falling trendline

- Bearish MACD, lower-highs, failure to cross the key resistance-confluence signal the GBP/USD pair’s declines.
- A two-day-old support-line could offer an intermediate halt to 1.2200.
Not only failures to cross multi-day old descending trend-line and 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) but lower high formation and bearish MACD also increase odds of the GBP/USD pair’s declines. The pair currently flashes 1.2290 as a quote prior to the UK open on Thursday.
It should be noted that the pair tests 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a downpour since September 20, at 1.2294, a sustained break below the same could join bearish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) to aim for immediate rising support-line, at 1.2230.
In a case prices fail to bounce off 1.2230, 1.2200 could become bears’ favorite.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.2305/10 resistance-confluence will set the tone for fresh run-up towards 1.2380 and 1.2415 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2440 could question bulls afterward.
Given the pair’s extended rise past-1.2440, 1.2500 and 1.2585 could lure optimists.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2293
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2383
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2325
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2437
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls at key hurdle despite the drop in the US yields
EUR/USD failed to take out key resistance at 1.0967 in Asia despite the losses in the US 10-year yields. US President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU likely capped the upside in the EUR. The spot could rise to 1.10 if the US ISM Services PMI disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sidelined amid Brexit drama, eyes on UK Services PMI, politics
In addition to contrasting Brexit signals, markets’ cautious trading ahead of the key data/events also limits GBP/USD moves as it hovers around 1.2300 ahead of the London open on Thu.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. US data have been weak and add to recession fears.