GBP/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 100-hour EMA, 9-day-old falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Bearish MACD, lower-highs, failure to cross the key resistance-confluence signal the GBP/USD pair’s declines.
  • A two-day-old support-line could offer an intermediate halt to 1.2200.

Not only failures to cross multi-day old descending trend-line and 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) but lower high formation and bearish MACD also increase odds of the GBP/USD pair’s declines. The pair currently flashes 1.2290 as a quote prior to the UK open on Thursday.

It should be noted that the pair tests 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a downpour since September 20, at 1.2294, a sustained break below the same could join bearish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) to aim for immediate rising support-line, at 1.2230.

In a case prices fail to bounce off 1.2230, 1.2200 could become bears’ favorite.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.2305/10 resistance-confluence will set the tone for fresh run-up towards 1.2380 and 1.2415 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2440 could question bulls afterward.

Given the pair’s extended rise past-1.2440, 1.2500 and 1.2585 could lure optimists.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2293
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2298
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2256
Daily SMA100 1.2438
Daily SMA200 1.2726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2325
Previous Daily Low 1.2227
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2381
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

