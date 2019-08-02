GBP/USD technical analysis: Struggles to register any meaningful recovery, pivots around 1.2100 handle

  • The GBP/USD pair has been showing some resilience below the 1.2100 handle, albeit any attempted recovery remained capped near a short-term ascending trend-line resistance.
  • This along with another descending trend-line, acting as a support, seemed to constitute towards the formation of a rising wedge - bullish reversal pattern on the 1-hourly chart.

With technical indicators on hourly charts still struggling to gain positive traction or recover from the oversold territory on the daily chart, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out.

Sustained break through the pattern resistance, leading to a subsequent move beyond 100-hour SMA, currently near 1.2170-75 region, will reinforce the constructive outlook and trigger some aggressive short-covering move towards reclaiming the 1.2200 handle.

The momentum could further get extended, albeit seems more likely to fizzle out at higher levels and might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.2245-50 region amid increasing odds that the UK will eventually crash out of the EU on October 31.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2100 handle might continue to find some support near the lower end of the falling wedge – currently near the 1.2065 region, which if broken will set the stage for further weakness towards the key 1.20 psychological mark.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.212
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.242
Daily SMA50 1.2564
Daily SMA100 1.2793
Daily SMA200 1.2843
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2172
Previous Daily Low 1.208
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1992
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

