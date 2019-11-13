- GBP/USD has had a calm session trading only 0.05% lower.
- There is a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart that is still in play.
Fundamental Backdrop
Today we got the latest CPI reading from the UK and there was no real cause for concern. The year on year figure came in at 1.5% vs expectations of 1.6% and the Bank of England have the same 2% target as most of the worlds central banks. The key reason for the miss was the GBP strength seen in recent weeks. Markets have started pricing in Boris Johnson's deal after it was agreed with Mr Barnier from the EU. Now we have the prospect of a general election in our hands and all data pales in comparison to that on December 12th.
Tomorrow we get the latest retail sales data. Although it is important it may not move the market unless it is really out of line.
4-Hour Chart
The flag pattern can be seen on the 4-hour and daily chart. It is now a consolidation pattern while we are in an inflexion point waiting for the outcome of the General Election.
The pattern low of 1.2768 needs to be watched as it is now an important support.
On the topside 1.3000 is the key breakout figure as price failed there quite recently.
Other than that maybe data from the polls or political twists and turns can move us away from the flag pattern but overall it should stay in place.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 as Chief Powell testifies
The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD piercing the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Australian employment Preview: Little can change RBA’s dovish stance
Australia will release this Thursday its October employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 14.7K increase in September.