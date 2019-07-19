GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at daily lows correcting Fed’s Williams inspired gains

- GBP/USD is correcting parts of Fed's Willams inspired gains made on Thursday.
- The level to beat for bears are at 1.2509 and 1.2444, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is currently correcting Fed’s Williams spike. The market is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Cable is trading below 1.2550 resistance and the 100 and 200 SMAs. If bears break below 1.2509 support they could drive the market down towards 1.2444 and 1.2392, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is trading at daily lows challenging 1.2509 support while below the 50 SMA. All in all suggesting a potential correction down. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2550 and 1.2580.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2515
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2581
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims Williams-related gains, nears 1.1200 figure
The shared currency retreated sharply vs. its American rival after testing the 1.1280 price zone, as Fed’s representative rushed to counter Williams’ dovish words. EUR/USD at daily lows ahead of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.
GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500
The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.