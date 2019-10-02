GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at daily highs, above the 1.2300 handle

- GBP/USD is trading mixed this week revolving around the 1.2300 handle.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2330 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2381
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950 after ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.