GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable slides to multi-month lows

GBP/USD broke below the previous low established in May at 1.2558.

The next support in line is seen at 1.2484 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages. The market broke below the May’s low at 1.2558. The next main support to look at is seen at 1.2438, June 3 low.



GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The market is under bearish pressure below 1.2560 and the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The level to beat for bears is the 1.2500 support followed by 1.2484 which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-day Support 2 and the previous yearly low.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. The 1.2588 is seen as strong resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels