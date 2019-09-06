GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is neutral near 1.2312 price level following the US NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is hovering near the August highs following the NFP (Non-farm Payrolls) data.
  • GBP/USD is in search for directions as the market is neutral this Friday near 1.2312 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD currency pair is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the Sterling rebounded sharply from multi-year lows creating a double bottom in the process. Earlier in the New York session, the Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) came in below expectations with only 130K jobs added in August vs. 158K forecast. However, the wages, the Average Hourly Earnings, beat expectations with 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast. 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating the recent gains above the 1.2281 support. If bulls intend to extend the recent recovery, they need to overcome 1.2348 resistance to lift the market towards 1.2384 and 1.2422 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading in the middle of its daily range below the 50 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2312 support followed by 1.2281 and 1.2243 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2316
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2161
Daily SMA50 1.2309
Daily SMA100 1.2552
Daily SMA200 1.2753
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2354
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks up after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell

EUR/USD ticks up after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell

EUR/USD has moved up after the US Non-Farm Payrolls missed with 130K, but wages beat with 3.2% YoY. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data

USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data

Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD

Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.

Gold News

NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow

NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow

The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure.  A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures