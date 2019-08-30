GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is caught in a Friday’s range below the 1.2194 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading in a tight range below the 1.2194 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2156, followed by 1.2125 support levels.


GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Great British Pound is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is down for the third day in a row.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable is trading below 1.2194 resistance and the 50/200 SMAs on the 4-hour time frame. Sellers are most likely looking for a breakdown below 1.2156 support as well as the 1.2125 to potentially reach 1.2065 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading below the 100/200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2194, 1.2214 and 1.2245 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2176
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2182
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2153
Daily SMA50 1.2362
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2768
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2233
Previous Daily Low 1.2172
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2195
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.221
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.228

 

 

