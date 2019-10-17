GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable erases daily gains as the DUP rejects the Brexit deal

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is down nearly 200 pips from daily highs as the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) rejects the Brexit deal. 
  • GBP/USD is now battling with the 1.2800 handle. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling, on the daily time frame, is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). GBP/USD is retreating sharply from daily highs as the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) rejects the Brexit deal. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD rejected the 1.3000 handle and is now back near the 1.2800 handle. The Sterling is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum. Buyers will need to reclaim the 1.2840 level to target again the 1.3000 handle. 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is at the 1.2710 and 1.2666 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2803
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2423
Daily SMA50 1.2307
Daily SMA100 1.2415
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.288
Previous Daily Low 1.2656
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2742
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3146

 

 

