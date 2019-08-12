GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable eases from daily highs, trading sub-1.2085 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bear trend is intact as the market fell to new multi-month lows this Monday.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2060 and 1.2036 supports.
 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Cable is under heavy bearish pressure as the market hit a new multi-month lows at the 1.2015 level this Monday.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The market failed to recover above the 1.2085 resistance. Bulls will have lots of resistance to overcome if they intend to create a meaningful recovery. They need to overcome the 1.2085 and 1.2116 resistances, followed by the 1.2135 and 1.2154 levels. 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
Cable is rejecting the current daily high near the 1.2100 figure and the 50 SMA. Bears want to break below 1.2060 and 1.2036 levels to reach 1.2003 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2067
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2304
Daily SMA50 1.2502
Daily SMA100 1.2727
Daily SMA200 1.2822
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2154
Previous Daily Low 1.2023
Previous Weekly High 1.221
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1938
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1852
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2199
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

