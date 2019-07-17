GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable consolidating losses just below 1.2414 resistance

- GBP/USD is under bearish pressure near 27-month lows.
- Support can be seen near 1.2390 and 1.2340 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is trading at 27-month lows as the bears are challenging the 1.2400 figure. Earlier in London, the UK Indflation in June came in as expected by analysts at 2% (year-on-year) with a limited reaction on the GBP.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Cable remains under selling pressure below 1.2440 and the main simple moving averages (SMAs). Bears likely intend to targets 1.2390 and 1.2340 levels to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2414 resistance and the 50 SMA. The market remain under pressure however a corrective pullback above 1.2414 can lead to 1.2440 and 1.2480, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2408
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2599
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2891
|Daily SMA200
|1.2885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
