GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable clings to weekly highs above the 1.2900 handle

  • The cable is ending November virtually unchanged above the 1.2900 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2965/1.3000 resistance zone.
 
 

GBP/USD monthly chart

 
The market is ending the month virtually unchanged in November while consolidating near the October highs. The key resistance to reach for bulls on the way up is likely the 1.3400 handle. 
 

GBP/USD weekly chart

 
The market has been consolidating for the sixth consecutive week while trading above the 1.2800 handle and the 50-week SMA. 
  

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is trading above the 1.2900 handle while above the main SMAs. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2965/1.3000 resistance zone. A break above it can lead to further gains towards the 1.3100 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2934
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.291
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2881
Daily SMA50 1.2708
Daily SMA100 1.2493
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2952
Previous Daily Low 1.2888
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2881
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2981
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

