GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clinging to daily gains at monthly highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading near its highest point in August, hitting 1.2310 on an intraday basis.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 1.2329, followed by 1.2361 resistances.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, in the last two weeks, the market has been bouncing after printing a 2019 low at the 1.2015 level.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable broke to a new August high above the 200 SMA on the 4-hour time frame. Bulls have now a thick cluster of resistance to go through. If the buyers manage to pierce 1.2329/1.2348 and 1.2361, the market may reach 1.2386 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Immediate supports are seen at 1.2265 and 1.2214 levels.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2288
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.2219
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2141
Daily SMA50 1.2386
Daily SMA100 1.2621
Daily SMA200 1.2777
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2287
Previous Daily Low 1.2208
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.211
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2268
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand

The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes

GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes

A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit.  UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower

Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.

Gold News

Trump lied about China calling

Trump lied about China calling

We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  