GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging key 1.2366 resistance in the New York session

The Sterling is consolidating its intraday gains near key resistance in the New York session.

Support is seen at 1.2340 and 1.2315 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, Sterling is trying to create a double bottom as the market is nearing the 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is consolidating the intraday gains just near the 1.2366 key resistance as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls' objective is to climb above 1.2366 on a daily closing basis. The next resistances on the way up can be at 1.2410 and 1.2444 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

The Pound is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2341 and 1.2315 support to generate a more meaningful retracement towards 1.2263 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels