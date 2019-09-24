GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging 1.2160 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP is up as the UK Supreme Court said PM Johnson is guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2460 support level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Pound is trading is in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The UK Supreme Court said PM Johnson is guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully, which made GBP rose across the board in the London session. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The head-and-shoulders (H&S) structure is keeping the market capped below the 1.2480/1.2510 resistance zone. If broken to the upside, the market can reach 1.2582 swing high. A move beyond that level would negate the H&S.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
A break of 1.2460 support to the downside would expose 1.2413 key support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If there is a breakdown, it would likely occur after about an hour after the London close. 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2473
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2328
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.2482
Daily SMA200 1.2738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2491
Previous Daily Low 1.2413
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2477
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2555

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats

GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.

Gold News

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures